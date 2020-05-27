COVID-19 cases showing signs of slowing down

Body

For the first time since April 17, a week has passed with no new COVID-19 cases being reported.

“I’m crossing my fingers and knocking on wood as I say this, but we haven’t had any new cases diagnosed since last Tuesday,” said Teresa Armstrong, Cass County Health Department Director.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Cass County stood at 67. With 62 cases now diagnosed as recovered, only 5 active cases remain. While there are but 5 active cases being monitored, another 70-80 Cass County residents remain quarantined.

“I don’t know if we’ve hit the peak yet, but I think we’ve definitely flattened the curve,” Armstrong said, “but we’re a long way from being done.” Armstrong said there’s still a fear the COVID-19 virus will still be around and active when the normal cold and flu season starts up again in the fall.

As the state moves into Phase III of its 5-step reopening plan, Armstrong is still urging caution on everyone’s part. “If you have a chronic illness, or are immunocompromised, you need to stay at home,” she said.

Armstrong continues to call on Cass residents to wear masks whenever possible and continue social distancing.

Armstrong also credits JBS for the actions the meat packer has taken to protect its employees. “The steps they’ve taken inside the plant have gone a long way to prevent the spread of the virus and limit its spread both inside the plant and the community.”