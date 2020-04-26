COVID-19 cases increase to 24 in Cass County

Virginia– The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County residents, bringing the county’s total case count to 24.

Sunday’s cases include a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, and a female in her 40s. All have been interviewed to identify close contacts and are at home in isolation. Close contacts to all COVID-19 cases are contacted by the Cass County Health Department (CCHD) to give instructions on home quarantine. Public health officials are in communication with them for daily monitoring of symptoms and support.

As confirmed cases continue to rise, the CCHD is urging all residents to remain committed to best practices to minimize their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The CCHD advises residents to stay home, wear a cloth facemask in public, and maintain a distance of six feet from others when going outside of the home for essentials.