COVID-19 cases in Cass County jump to 35

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The cases include a female in her teens, two males in their 30s, one female in her 40s, and two males in their 60s. All have been contacted and are isolated at home. This brings Cass County’s case count to 35 total.

Contacts of these cases are currently being tracked down and will be given instruction on home quarantine. All cases and contacts are communicated with daily by the Cass County Health Department to track the development of symptoms and provide guidance.

All residents are being asked to remain at home when possible and practice social distancing while in public.For those who must leave home, a cloth face mask should be worn at all times.