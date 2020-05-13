COVID-19 cases in Cass County at 60

Body

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County in the past 24 hours. Cases received late on Tuesday, May 12, include a male in his 30s and two females in their 40s. On May 13,the Cass County Health Department (CCHD) received a positive result for a male in his 30s. All patients are isolated and recovering from home.

CCHD has interviewed close contacts of these cases and given instructions on quarantine. The newly reported results bring Cass County’s confirmed case count to 60.

Cass County’s total of recovered COVID-19 cases stands at 28.