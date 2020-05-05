COVID-19 cases at 44 in Cass County

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. These include a male in his 20s, a male in his 30s, and a female in her 30s. All are isolating at home.

The Cass County Health Departmment (CCHD) has been in contact with all cases to identify contacts and give instructions for quarantine. The health department will monitor all cases and contacts daily to identify any symptoms that could be COVID related.

The Cass County Health Department has also learned that a case counted as a positive last week has been retested due to test inconclusiveness and found to be negative. This individual has been notified of the corrected result, and all contacts of the false-positive case have been released from quarantine

After subtracting one and adding three to yesterday’s total, Cass County’s current case tally stands at 44 cases.

The Cass County Health Department urges residents to stay home when possible and wear a mask in public.