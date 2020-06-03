Cass sees six new COVID-19 cases past week

Body

After having gone one full week without a report of a new COVID-19 case, Cass County has seen the addition of six more positive test results. The county’s total now stands at 73.

While the number of positive test results has increased, so has the number of persons now listed as recovered. According to the county health department, 67 of the 73 people testing positive for the virus are now listed as “recovered.”

That leaves an “active” caseload of less than 10.

“I have to say I was a little disappointed to see new ‘positives’ added to the list, but I also have to admit that I wasn’t surprised,” said County Health Department Director Teresa Armstrong. “This disease is still active among us and most likely will be around for a while.”

Armstrong said it is still very important for people to continue to exercise social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently every day when they’ve been outside their homes.

Though the numbers have gone up for the week, Armstrong believes the results indicate county residents have taken those precautions seriously.

The county’s “active” caseload is currently under 10, and she views that as a good sign. There are, however, more than 50 people still under quarantine or stay-at-home orders.