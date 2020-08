Cass County’s per capita positive case rate now ranks 3rd in state

With the county’s per capita case rate, and its percentage of positive test results both continuing to climb, the Illinois Department of Public Health has identified Cass County as one of 13 counties outside the Chicago region where there is an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure. Twenty more Cass County residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the county-wide total to 241 as of…