Cass County sees three new COVID cases

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. New cases include a female in her 30s, a female in her 50s, and a female in her 70s. Two of the new cases are isolated at home, while the third is currently hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department has identified close contacts and given instructions on quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 72. The total number of recovered is 65. There are two persons who are hospitalized.