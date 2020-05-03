Cass County sees five new COVID-19 cases

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend. All five cases were received by the Cass County Health Department (CCHD) on May 2, and all five are isolated at home. The cases include a male in his 20s, two males in their 30s, one female in her 30s, and one female in her 60s.

CCHD has been in contact with cases and their contacts to give instructions on isolation and quarantine. The health department will monitor these individuals daily to identify any symptoms that could be COVID-related. These cases bring Cass County’s total case count to 41.

The Cass County Health Department reminds residents that it is an inarguable fact this virus is present in local communities.

“Before we look to the future and Cass County’s recovery, we must first control new infections,” said Andrew English, public health coordinator for the Cass County Health Department. “This will only be possible if our residents practice social distancing, stay at home when possible, and comply with quarantine and isolation orders for those who have been a case or contact.”