Cass County sees 4 additional COVID-19 cases

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 16:25 Casscounty2

    Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County.  Friday’s new positive cases include two females in their 20s, one male in his 20s, and one male in his 50s.  Each is isolated at home.
    The results bring Cass County’s confirmed case count to 54.
    The total of recovered COVID-19 cases stands at 25.
    The Cass County Health Department reminds residents to continue to take precautions to reduce the spread of transmission. This includes social distancing and staying at home when possible.

