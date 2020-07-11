Cass County reports 9th COVID-related death

  • Cass County COVID-19 cases by age groups.
COVID-19

    The Cass County Health Department has reported the ninth COVID-related death in the county. A 92-year-old female, who was part of an outbreak at Walker’s Nursing home, died Saturday in Virginia.
    The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County on Saturday. They included a female under the age of 10 and a female in her 90s. Both patients are isolated at home or in a long term care facility.
    One new case was reported on Friday and includes a male in his 70s who is isolated at home.
    Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 140.  The total number recovered is at 120.  There are currently no patients hospitalized.

 

