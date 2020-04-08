Cass County remains without a reported case of COVID-19

Cass County remains one of a handful of West Central Illinois counties that has yet to report a positive case of the COVID-19 virus.

As of Wednesday morning, the Cass County Health Department website was reporting 31 county residents had been tested with 28 of the tests coming back negative. The results of three tests were still pending.

In our immediate area, only Scott, Brown, Schuyler, Fulton, McDonough and Hancock Counties have no reported COVID-19 cases. The bordering counties of Morgan (7), Sangamon (31), Menard (1) and Mason (1) have positive cases.

There is, however, good news for the county’s first responders. It was reported during Monday night’s Cass County Board meeting that the county had received a supply of personal protective equipment to include N-95 respirator masks, gowns, gloves and face shields.

The county was to receive the shipment from the Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday afternoon. The supplies were to be kept at Beardstown Ambulance Department’s operating location in Virginia for distribution to ambulance crews, police and firefighters.

The Centers for Disease Control, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the county health department continue to call for anyone outside of their home to exercise appropriate social distancing and the wearing of face masks.