Cass County officials working to limit impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak in Cass County has pushed the county, and the health department in particular, into the forefront of area news coverage, but behind the scenes a small band of county officials are working to limit the overall impact of the disease.

“I’m not sure people realize how much is going on right now and all that’s being done to limit the damage that COVID-19 could do to the county and its economy,” said Mike Barnett, Cass County Board Chairman.

“Teresa Armstrong and Andrew English have been working hard to keep track of the virus and have been coordinating their efforts with the state department of public health, other county health departments, the area hospitals and with JBS to stay on top of things,” Barnett said.

But a lot of other things are happening as well. Barnett said the board has been working hard trying to get test kits from Abbott that can tell in 15 minutes if someone has the virus.

