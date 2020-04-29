Cass County COVID-19 cases increase by two Wednesday

Virginia- Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cass County Wednesday, according to the Cass County Health Department. The cases include a female in her 40s and a male in his 20s. Both are isolated at home and are being monitored daily by the health department. All contacts are receiving daily communications to monitor any development of symptoms that may be related to COVID-19. Wednesday’s report brings Cass County’s total to 29 cases.

The health department asks residents to continue practicing social distancing and to stay at home.