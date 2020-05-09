Cass County’s COVID-19 cases rise to 56

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. Saturday’s new positive cases include a male in his 20s and a female in her 40s. Both patients are isolated and recovering at home.

The results bring Cass County’s confirmed case count to 56.

The Cass County Health Department has interviewed close contacts of these cases and given instructions on quarantine.

The number of Cass County patients who have recovered still stands at 25.

The health department reminds residents to continue practicing social distancing to prevent new cases in the county.