Beardstown woman leaves Thailand amid COVID-19 concerns only to find herself surrounded by higher case numbers at home

When it comes to the COVID-19 virus, few people have experienced the disease the way Beardstown’s Loraine Brasel has without contracting it.

The threat of COVID-19 chased her from a State Department job in Thailand back in March, and now that she’s home, the disease has her practically surrounded.

“You could almost say I’ve gone from the frying pan into the fire,” Brasel said about leaving Thailand for fear of a widespread outbreak, only to come home and have more than 40 known cases surrounding her community.

Brasel was seven months into a 10-month fellowship assignment teaching English to Thai college students as a fellow in a language program sponsored by the U.S. State Department and administered by Georgetown University.

“Things didn’t look too bad in Thailand at the time,” she said. She said some people were getting nervous with the spread of the disease in China and eventually the state department gave people the option to leave the country and come home, or stay behind.”

“We weren’t forced to leave,” Brasel said, “but our jobs were terminated. So I chose to come home.”

According to Brasel, those who didn’t take the state department offer and chose to stay behind will have to pay for their own travel arrangements home.

“I was lucky,” she added. “I was among the last people to leave the country and receive travel arrangements provided by the state department,” she said.

“I have colleagues, who are still ‘in country’ who tell me they feel much safer from the disease there. There have only been 54 COVID-19 related deaths in Thailand so far.”

Brasel left Thailand on March 19 and arrived home March 20 to begin a two-week self-quarantine.

When asked if she were somewhat alarmed by the spread of the virus in her hometown, Brasel responded saying, “Oh, absolutely. But while I am more nervous, I think it’s better to be here and be closer to my family. I still haven’t seen my kids. They’re away in college, but I know they’re OK.”

In the meantime, she’s stayed close to home and goes out only when necessary. “And when I go out, I make it a point to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” Brasel said, noting she wears her mask as a courtesy to others. “I don’t want to be the one who gives this disease to someone else because I didn’t know I’d been exposed to it somewhere.”

According to Brasel, she was quite surprised to receive no testing when she returned.

“There were no temperature checks, no thermal screening and no one wearing masks,” she said. “In Asia, everyone wears masks because the air pollution is so bad. Masks are more socially acceptable there.” Brasel said at times the air in Bondu was so bad you could hardly see the mountains surrounding the area.

But once on board the aircraft for the flight home, Brasel said the pilot issued an announcement asking all passengers to please wear their masks.

This was Brasel’s second trip to Thailand. Her first trip came as a Peace Corps volunteer in the 70s, and as luck would have it, she found herself working in the same community in 2020 where she volunteered for the Peace Corps.

“I worked in a little village called Bondu; it was little more than a market place on the side of the road then,” she said. “Today, it’s a university town with a college bigger than Western Illinois University.”