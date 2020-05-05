Beardstown Drive-Up Screening Clinic To Close

A temporary drive-up outpatient respiratory clinic in Beardstown will close at the end of the day on Wednesday, May 6, after a successful effort to rapidly screen and test people for the COVID-19 virus.

The respiratory screening clinic at Elmer Hugh Taylor Clinic, 100 W. 15th St., Beardstown, screened and tested 206 people in its two weeks of operation, said Jay Roszhart, President of the Ambulatory Division of Memorial Health System. There are other options locally for testing, and Taylor Clinic remains open to provide care for anyone who has respiratory symptoms or who needs to be screened or treated for COVID-19.

The drive-up screening effort was a joint initiative by Memorial Health System, Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital and the Cass County Health Department.

“We want to thank Culbertson Memorial Hospital, Taylor Clinic and the county health department for their partnership in this effort,” Roszhart said. “This was an example of how healthcare agencies came together to serve a community need.”

“We appreciate the collaboration with Memorial Health System and the Cass County Health Department in battling the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said John Kessler, CEO. “We understand the need to realign resources as all hospitals begin the process of re-opening of elective services, and we stand committed to continue service for our patients at all of our clinics for all their needs.”