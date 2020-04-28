Home

Another COVID-19 case reported in Cass County

Tue, 04/28/2020

    Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday has confirmed Cass County’s 27th case of COVID-19 in a woman in her 20s. This individual is in isolation at home and is in daily contact with local public health officials for monitoring and support. Close contacts have been identified and the Cass County Health Department will maintain daily communications to monitor for symptoms.
    The health department reminds residents to remain committed to preventing the spread of COVID by practicing social distancing and staying home.

