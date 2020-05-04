Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Cass

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The person is a female in her teens who is currently at home in isolation.

The Cass County Health Department (CCHD) has been in contact with this case and has completed initial communications with her contacts. The health department will monitor these individuals daily to identify any symptoms that could be COVID related.

This case brings Cass County’s total case count to 42.

The Cass County Health Department reminds residents to continue social distancing and always wear a cloth facemask in public.