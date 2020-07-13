10th COVID-related death reported in Cass

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department has reported the 10th COVID-related death in the county. A 95-year-old female died Monday, July 13, in Virginia. The patient was a part of the outbreak at the Walker Nursing Home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive case is a male in his 50s who is isolated at home. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 141. The total number recovered is at 122. There are currently no patients hospitalized.