Courthouse News 9/28

Marriages

Matthew Wyatt Keeling, Auburn and Ashley Lynn Hughes, Auburn.

James Martin Buchanan, Roodhouse and Lisa Diane Clark, Roodhouse.

Cody B. Parker, Springfield and Raegan N. Blankenship, Springfield.

Jordan Timothy Meyer, Beardstown and Arely Madrid Sanchez, Beardstown.

Scott Cameron Edwards, Mt. Sterling and Kara Jo Buckley, Mt. Sterling.

Property

Robert Allen Klinedinst to Angela Cuello - Lot 8 Blk. 69 - March & Beard.

Sebastian Sanchez - Gonzalez & Juana Esther Gomez Fuentes to Edith Marles Chardez - Lot 10 Blk. 10 - P.M. Combes Re-survey.

Michael E. Beets to Michael E. & Catherine A. Beets - Lot 4 - Outlots of Arenzville.

Duane & Gary Hendricker, Sharon Schwin & Melodye Davis to Michael D. & Cristy A. Nordsiek - Sec. 5, 6, 7, 8 T17R11.

Duane L. & Marilyn J. Hendricker, Richard E. & Melodye M. Davis to Michael D. & Cristy A. Nordsiek - Sec. 8 T17R11.

Yolen Ramerez Vazquez to Vincent T. Makolo & Elisabeth Bedika Mbokongoma - Lot 3 Blk. 43 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Duane & Gary Hendricker, Sharon Schwin & Melodye M. Davis to Joseph A. & Angela M. Meyer - Sec. 5 & 8 T17R11.

A C Jones Trucking, Inc to Frank S. & Brianne E. Shaw - Lot 30 & 31 - Shady Grove Estates Subdivision 2nd Addn.

Allsop Properties LLC to Chris Rensch - Sec. 11 T17R10.

Roger L. & Dennis L. Sweatman, suc. trustees, Leland Sweatman trust to Roger L. & Dennis L. Sweatman, trustees, Leland Sweatman Family Trust - Sec. 36 T18R11 - Sec. 1 T17R11 - Sec. 39 T17R9 - Sec. 32 T17R9.

Gary A. & Diane S. Hish to Diane S. Hish trustee & trust - Sec. 18, 19, 23 T17R10 - Sec. 13, 24 R17R11 - Sec. 6 T17R9 - Sec. 31 T18R9.

Gary A. & Diane S. Hish to Gary A. Hish, trustee & trust-Sec. 18 T17R10 - Sec. 23 T17R10 - Sec. 6 R17R9 - Sec. 31 T18R9 - Sec. 13 T17R11 - Sec. 24 T17R11.

Donald D. Chenault, Jr. to David Glen Campbell - Lot 1 & 2 Blk. 26 - March & Beard.

Jorge Avalos-Medina & Gloria Izquerdo Evaloz to Jayson Martinez Rodriguez & Sahelys Delgado Pinto - Lot 3 Blk. 6 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Michael C. & Tara Hobrock to Andrew Sidlock - Lot 3 - Outlots of Arenzville.

Cass County Clerk, PIP-WEST LLC to Paul Turner, etc. FPO - Lot 22 - Original Town of Chandlerville.

Cass County Clerk, PIP-WEST LLC to Paul Turner, etc. FPO - Lot 3 - Original Town of Chandlerville.

Beulah Elizabeth Sawyer & Cathy Lynn Rolf to Brandon Levi & Iris Graham - Lot 16 - Sudrink (R.W.) Addn.

Richard A. Gabbert to Mary Elizabeth Young - Lot 1 & 2 B1k. 42.5 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Kenneth D. & Donna Givens to Tracy A. Givens - Sec. 19 T18R11.

Tracy A. Givens to Kenneth D. & Donna C. Givens - Sec. 19 T18R11.

Tina Marie Luconic, Cass County Sheriff, Cass County Circuit Court to Federal National Mortgage Assoc. - Lot 5 Blk. 58 - March & Beard.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.