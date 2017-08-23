Courthouse News 8/24

Courthouse News

Marriage

Kyle D. Dodson, Bluff Springs, and Kaitlyn J. Schultz, Beardstown.

Benjamin Lee Burnett, Rushville, and Timmber Jo Clemens, Rushville.

Joseph Daniel Hill, Chandlerville and Jessica Leann Bacon, Chandlerville.

Shaun P. Gover, Arenzville, and Debra K. Marshall, Arenzville.

Gulain Mbunga Toko, Beardstown, and Annette Kinsala Dandi, Beardstown.

William Lee Armstrong, Meredosia, and Barbara Ann Knous, Meredosia.

Property

Juan Soto and Maria Vanenzuela to Francia Bonifacio Lopez - Lot 3 Blk. 41 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Ryan Logsdon to Ryan and Staci Logsdon - Lot 2 & 6 Blk. 52 - Original Town of Beardstown.

Linda B. Luttrell to Jessica Merriman - Lot 7 & 12 - Hall & Thomas.

Barbara McMillan and Samuel S. and William L. McMillan II to Rebecca Alexandra - Sec. 9 T17R8.

Barbara C. McMillan, Rebecca L. & Samuel S. Alexander to William L. Alexander II - Sec. 16 T17R8.

Rebecca L. & Samuel S. & William Alexander to Barbara C. McMillian - Sec. 8 T17R8.

Barbara C. McMillan & Rebeca L. Alexander to William L. & Samuel S. Alexander - Sec. 10 T17R9.

Candi Jo Graham Shaver, Florence Maxine Geiss, estate to Derek C. & Michele L. Geiss - Sec. 22T18R11 - Sec. 1, 5, 6 T18R9.

Candi Jo Graham Shaver, Florence Maxine Geiss to Candi Jo Graham Shaver - Sec. 1 T18R9.

James Michael Brown to Jimmy Lee Dixon - Sec. 8 T17R10.

Marty Wm & Debra J. Hood to Sarahi & Alondra Perez - Lot 10 Blk. 48 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Todd Logsdon to Joshua & Breana Stocker-Sec. 19 T18R11.

Judene L. Stock & Jennifer L. Bell, successors co-trustees, Judene L. Stock & Jennifer L Bell, James L & Janet L. Bell, trust to Judene L. Stock - Lot 3 & 6 - Harris Subdivision.

Larry Leroy Blum, Karen Elaine Osborn & Gary E Blum to GGB Properties LLC - Sec. 18 T17R11.

Elizabeth Joan Striblin to Shawn E. & Beverly L. Striblint - Sec. 9 T17R8.

George W. & Olive W. Hoss to Richard N. & Lynn K. DeSollar - Sec. 31 R19R8.

Juan Manuel Garcia Arguello, Maria Guadalupe to Brenda Favela Guerrero - Lot 8 Blk. 84 - Schl. Comm. Addn..

Holly & Joshua N. Petefish to Andrew P. Davin - Lot 22 - Lawndale Add. - Subd. of Lots 5-6.

Rosalie K. Jones to Richard E. & Roger D. Vanderpool - Lot 15 - Outlouts of Arenzville.

Pamela Nickel to Richard E. & Roger D. Vanderpool - Lot 15 - Outlouts of Arenzville.

Ronald E. Vanderpool to Richard E. & Roger D. Vanderpool - Lot 15 - Outlots of Arenzville.

Polly Gibson to Richard E. & Roger D.Vanderpool - Lot 15 - Outlots of Arenzville.

Brian S. Kirkham, executor, Frances Vieve Bell estate to O’Daly De Los Santo Garcia - Lot 3 & 4 Blk. 162 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Betty Griffin, attorney in fact, Mildred E. Harris to Paul E. & Marjorie Harris - Lot 3 Blk. 107 - Original Town of Ashland.

George & Olivia Hoss to Donna Hoss Green - Lot 9 & 10 Blk. 39 - Original Town of Ashland.

BPS Fuels Inc. to BPS Retail Fuels Inc. - Sec. 3 T17R10.

BPS Retail Fuels Inc. to Seven Star 3LLC - Sec. 3 T17R10.

Julian George Buck POA, Naomi Buck to Thomas E. Finnegan - Lot 8 Blk. 44 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Edmundo & Alica Bernal to Ray R. & Rodolfa Molina & Martha Vara - Lot 7 & 8 Blk. 79 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

