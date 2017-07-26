Courthouse News 7/27

Courthouse News

Marriages

Brandon David Epping, Beardstown and Rachel Sue Shelly, Beardstown.

Stacey C. Mayes, Beardstown and Dianna Dawn Cooper, Beardstown.

John E. Whitehead, Jr., Springfield and Angela Diane Stucker, Springfield.

Michael L. Hillyer, Virginia and Jennifer R. Simpson, Beardstown.

Jerome Masibu Mpukuta, Beardstown and Fayette Ndualu Fineza, Beardstown.

Ryan Timothy Quigg, Springfield and Jessica LeeAnn Hanel, Pleasant Plains.

Property

Douglas E. DeWitt & Rebecca A. Elam to Douglas E. & Lynette A. DeWitt. Lot 5 Blk. 4 - P.M. Combes Re-survey.

Timothy M. and Jessica DeWitt to Simon M. Kayembe - Lot l Blk. 43 - Sch. Comm. Addn.

Neil T., Anthony D., & Brad L. Rossi Co-independent Admininstrators to Neil T. Rossi - Lot 3 - Baltimore & Ohio Subd.

Dana Kim Logsdon to LLC Logsdon - Lot 2 Blk. 22 - Original town of Beardstown.

Milton W. & Hazel Joan Edge to Milton & Hazel Joan Edge Family Trust - Lot 8, 9, 10, 11, 13 - Blk. 9 K.H. Chandler’s Addn. and Lot 1 & 2, Blk. 20 K.H. Chandlers Addn. - Sec. 3T1849.

Richard W. Dambacher to Richard L. Lenning - Lot 152 & 153 - Original town of Virginia.

MG Corporation to PNA 2005 Inc - Lot 4 Blk. 132 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Gregory Alan & Gary Ralph Wessel to Yenny A. Bautista DeLa Cruz - Lot

4 Blk. 65 - Beard & Ware’s.

America Mena Vazquez Altagracia & Pascual Rodriguez Mena Angelis to Winaban Irigoyen - Blk. 155 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Ann Louise & Henry Park to Ann Louise and Henry Park - Lot 3 & 6 - Welch’s Subd.

Trace Cooper to America Orduno - Lot 1 Blk. 132 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Adan Flores & Goreti Urquiz to Heather Nicole Thurman - Lot 8 Blk. 163 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Osbel Sanchez Salazer & Daisy Chanez to Angie Bron Dalmasis - Blk. 32 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Leonel & Mayra V. Rodriquez to Susan M. Werries - Lot 8 & 9 Blk. 71 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Carolyn Walters to Travis E. & Kimberly J. Higgins - Lot 2 & 3 Blk. 8 - Beers and Cheston.

Rodney A. Lane to Ronald D. & Janice D. Sheppard - Lot 3 & 12 Blk. 4 - K.H. Chandler’s Addn.

Glenn Shaver Tillitt, Jr. to Anahi Sanchez Sandoval - Lot 8 Blk. 55 - March & Beard.

James & Darlene Huppe, Co-ind. admins, & Charlotte O. Huppe to Darlene & James M. Huppe, und. 1/2 int. and Darlene and James M. Huppe, irrevocable trust und. 1/2 interests - L18B17 Original Town of Arenzville and Sec. 35 & 36 T17R12.

Susan Elaine Treadway and Mollie Jen Fesser to Lonnie Leon & Sheri L. Clark - Lot 12 Blk. 11 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Ramon Godina to Juan Manuel Arguello & Maria Guadalupe Garcia - Lot 8 Blk. 84 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Kaitlyn Schultz to Patrick Steadman - Lot 8, 9, 10 Blk. 5 - Lafayette Heights.

Donald L. & Jennifer L. Barnett Hinkle to Andy R. White - Lot 62 & 63 - Original Town of Virginia.

Michael T. & Jennifer D. Brue to Rocky E. Snyder Trust - Lot 6 - Western Slope.

Stephen A. & Nora Heiderscheit to Heiderscheit Family Trust - Sec. 19T18R17 - Sec. 20T17R11.

