Courthouse News 5/18

Divorce

Christine Danner and Jonathon Danner.

Holly Marie O’Neil and Joseph Edward O’Neil.

Marriage

Anthony Wayne Cathers, Murrayville and Mary A. Kemp, Murrayville.

Mohammed Shuaib Soaga, Naperville and Megan Marie Auxier, Naperville.

Property

Gary and Mellisa Bell to 6 Bells LLC - Lot 79 - Original Town of Virginia.

Cass County Trustee to Garrett Shores - Lot 16 - Original Town of Chandlerville.

Shirley Lawson to Rebecca R. Sanders - Lot 8 Blk. 19 - K.H. Chandler’s Addition.

Kay A. Surratt to Felix R. Tavarez and Sugeidy J. Bonifacio Salado - Lot 10 Blk. 81 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Thomas L. & Hugh E. Carlock and Lindell L. Garner to Kyle Sineath - Sec. 36T19R10 - Sec. 35T19R10.

Zachary D. & Megan E. Baugher to Cody D. Leonard and Ellie A. Bretzman - Lot 3, 4, 5 Blk. 14 - Original Town of Ashland.

MBCA Inc. to David A. & Daniel J. Meyer - Lot 1, 2, 3 Blk. 32 - March & Beard.

JB Unland Co., Inc. - to Lincolnshire - Lot 4 Blk. 3 - Lou Allen Court Subd.

Jeffery G. Unland to Lincolnshire Trust - Lot 5 Blk. 55 - Schl. Comm. Addn.; Lot 4 Blk. 48 & Lot 6 Blk. 49 - March & Beard; Lot 2, 3 Blk. 10 - Clendenin; Blk. 14 - Schl. Comm. Addn.; Lot 4 Blk. 139 - Schl. Comm. Addn; Lot 7 Blk. 43 - Schl. Comm. Addn; Lot 1 Blk. 28 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Sonia Diaz-Rota to Soraida Munoz - Lot 5 Blk. 2 - Evergreen Acres.

Fred & Melody Rick to Logan H. and Olivia M. White - Lot 4 - Lawndale Addn. - Subd. of Lot 4.

Wanda Lucas, estate, David T. Lucas, Admin. to Sharon Sue Edwards - Lot 2 - Public Grounds Addn. (Hall’s).

William B. & Billie Jo Cooper to Pedro Perez Ciprean and Maya Gil - Lot 1 & 2 Blk. 49 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Jeffery Hugh & Ty Westfield Olson to Ty Westfield and Terri L. Olson - Sec. 20T17R11.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Teresa Lee and Michael Wayne Armstrong - Lot 8, 9, 10 Blk. 107 - Original Town of Ashland.

Vickie Elaine Cox to George Daniel and Denise Marie Richards - Sec. 14T18R10.

Robert H. & Janet E Hobrock to Shelley Perkins and Jeffery Scott Henry, co-trustees and Joseph C. Henry, trust - Sec. 19T18R11.

Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank Ind. Admin and Marcus P. Rist, deceased to Greg and Ann Reiterman - Lot 4 Blk. 5 - Robert Hall’s 2nd Addn.

Harold Mayard Harper to William Thomas Harper and Carol A. Bedtka - Lot 32, 33, 34, 35 - Western Slope.

West Central Ins. Agency to Gary W. Smith - Lot 75 - Original Town of Virginia.

Emma M. Rosado Soler & Rebecca Alejandro Cruz to Sonia Diaz-Orta - Lot 5 Blk. 6 - P.M. Combes Re-survey.

Mary Lou Briar trust & trustee to Kyle Sineath - Sec. 1T18R10.

Joseph B. & Charles H. Fitz Patrick to Joseph B. Fitz Patrick - Lot 3 & 4 - E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Sec. 20 & 21.

Russell & Angeline Severns to Teresa Ann Severns - Sec. 28T19R8.

Mary Beth Tillitt-Pratt to Michelle Rosendiz - Lot 37 - Sudbrink (RW) Addition.

Terry L. & Denny A. Wubker and Roaslie Wubker, deceased to Mike E. Miller - Lot 8 Blk. 1 - Beer’s Cheston Hill.

Craig A. Killebrew to Juan M. Fuerles Bolanos - Sec. 25T18R12.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.