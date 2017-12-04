Courthouse News 4/13

Courthouse News

Divorce

Amy Lancaster and Donald Lancaster.

Corey Cortes and Ivette J. Cortes.

Marriage

Austin Alexander Stuhmer, Divernon, and Samantha Jae Parker Divernon.

Andrew James Cassady, Macomb, and Michelle Renee Behary, Macomb.

Property

Brandon & Jennifer Golden to Nathan W. White - Sec. 3T17R12.

Glenn W.F. Sweatman, Jr. to Sweatman Family Trust - Blk. 1 - Original Town of Philadelphia - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk. - Original Town of Philadelphia - OL 1, 2, 3 - Original Town of Philadelphia - Sec. 1T17R11 - Sec. 2T17R11 - Sec. 13T18R11.

Glenn W.F. Sweatman, Jr. & Kathleen J. Sweatman to Sweatman Family Trust - Sec. 25T18R11.

Armundo Hernandez to Abraham Hernandez - Lot 7 Blk. 92 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Adam Christopher & Amanda Kay Ren to Wanda A. Mohlenbruck - Lot 5 Blk. 161 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Charles William Haldeman, deceased, John M. Cunningham, Independent Executor to Charles William Haldemen Family Trust and Sharon K. Haldeman, Life Estate, John M. Cunningham Trustee - Sec. 1T18$10 - Sec. 33T19R9 - Sec. 28T19R9 - Sec. 4T18R10 - Sec. 9T18R10.

Robert Brian & Jill E. Ross to Timothy Michael & Jessica Elaine DeWitt - Lot 10 Blk. 2 - Shady Grove Estates Subdivision.

Gary L. & Barbara E. Merriman to Gary Thomas and Clinton C. Merriman - Lot 11, 12 Blk. 167 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Richard D. Harris to Ronald D. Harris - Lot 10, 11, 12 - H.H. Hall’s Addition of 1837.

David C. Smith to Kelly J. & Thomas L. Carlock, Jr. - Sec. 31T19R8.

Michael E. & Mary Ellen Murphy to Thomas H. & Jacqueline M. Guenther - Lot 41 - Sudbrink (R.W.) Addition.

David C. Trickey to Matthew N. & Daniel A. Trickey - Sec. 8T18R10 - Sec. 17T18R10 - Sec. 16T18R10.

Steven H. Dotzert to Julius Drake and Ashley M. Dotzert - Sec. 32T18R10.

Steve Knipmeyer Chevrolet Inc to Tyler D. Starkey - Lot 5 & 6 Blk. 8 - Original Town of Beardstown.

Todd C. Logsdon to Riverside Memorial Company - Lot 9 & 10 - Original Town of Beardstown.

Robert M. & Julie J. Potts to Potts Family Trust - Sec. 9T18R8.

Theodore Jay & Claudia R. Bowman to Dustin & Kimberly Schier - Lot 3 & 4 Blk. 59 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

James Lee and Judith Ann Paul to Arthur Charles Jones III - Lot 1 & 2 Blk. 72 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Gary L. Merriman to Gary L. & Barbara E. Merriman - Lot 11 Blk. 167 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Ambriorix R. Terrero Valdez, Dominga B. Toribio Roman to Wileniel E. Medina Pagan - Lot F Blk. 67 - Evergreen Acres - B&O Row.

Thomas J. & Tamara A. Osmer to Eric C. Campbell - Lot 9 - Skyview Subdivision - Lot 2 Blk. 1 - Grand Villas.

Charles L. & Delores Ann Miller to Daphne Edge - Lot 30 - Original Town of Virginia.

Krishna R. Wellenkamp to Lucas A. Wellenkamp Lot 4 - TowerView 3rd & 4th Additions.

Logsdon Trucking Serv. Inc, Elmer Logsdon River Construction Co. to River Industrial LLC - Lot 3, 4, 5 - Blk. 5 - Original Town of Beardstown - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Blk. 54 - March & Beard.

Dana Kim & Matthew D. Logsdon, Krista Lynn Logsdon Thomas, Logsdon LLC to River Industrial LLC - Lot 3, 4, 5 - Blk. 5 - Original Town of Beardstown - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Blk. 54 - March & Beard.

Anne E. Herring & Ellen M. Dotzert, Independent Co-admin. and Naomi L. Dotzert estate to Ana Celilia Merino - Lot 10, 11, 12 - Blk. 31 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Lucas A. Wellenkamp to Krishna R. Wellenkamp - Lot 4 Blk. 8 - Executor of Francis Arenz.

