Courthouse news

From the Cass County Courthouse

Divorce - None  Marriage license - Ra-fael J. Vega, Beardstown and Kaylee A. Utter, Beardstown
Property transfers - William J. & Jeanette M. Schinderle-co-trustees to LOOXAHOMA LLC - Lot 99-Original Town of Virginia.
 Paula M. Wilson, Ste-ven Mark, & William Mi-chael Plunkett to Stanley E. Frank & Misty Dailey - Lot 13 & 14 -Heirs of E. Thompson, Craig A. & Sonya L. Killebrew to Joel S. Ruiz - Sec25T19R12 - Sec-25T18R12.
Joey D. Coats to Mid-land Trust Company, F BO Gary and Jennifer Frank; Gary & Jennifer Frank trusts - Sec22T18R10 - Sec 21T18R10.
 Gerald E. Gill to City of Virginia - QCD
 Timothy James McGar-vey to Richard E. McNeal - Lot 1 & 2 Blk 8 -Origi-nal Town of Philadelphia.
Cass County Clerk to JICTB INC- Lot 9 & 10 Blk 121- Original Town of Ashland.
 Lois L. Jones to Rich-ard A. Turner - Lot 8 - J.  Frenchs Subdivision -  Grand Villas.
 Ernest P. & Jacque-line W. Tanner to BPOE Lodge 1007 - Lot 7 &8 Blk 12 - Original Town of Beardstown.

Lifestyle

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

