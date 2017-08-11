Courthouse news

Divorce - None Marriage license - Ra-fael J. Vega, Beardstown and Kaylee A. Utter, Beardstown

Property transfers - William J. & Jeanette M. Schinderle-co-trustees to LOOXAHOMA LLC - Lot 99-Original Town of Virginia.

Paula M. Wilson, Ste-ven Mark, & William Mi-chael Plunkett to Stanley E. Frank & Misty Dailey - Lot 13 & 14 -Heirs of E. Thompson, Craig A. & Sonya L. Killebrew to Joel S. Ruiz - Sec25T19R12 - Sec-25T18R12.

Joey D. Coats to Mid-land Trust Company, F BO Gary and Jennifer Frank; Gary & Jennifer Frank trusts - Sec22T18R10 - Sec 21T18R10.

Gerald E. Gill to City of Virginia - QCD

Timothy James McGar-vey to Richard E. McNeal - Lot 1 & 2 Blk 8 -Origi-nal Town of Philadelphia.

Cass County Clerk to JICTB INC- Lot 9 & 10 Blk 121- Original Town of Ashland.

Lois L. Jones to Rich-ard A. Turner - Lot 8 - J. Frenchs Subdivision - Grand Villas.

Ernest P. & Jacque-line W. Tanner to BPOE Lodge 1007 - Lot 7 &8 Blk 12 - Original Town of Beardstown.