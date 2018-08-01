Home

Cass County Courthouse News

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:38 Casscounty2

News from the Cass County courthouse:

Divorces -
Kelly Buhl and Joshua Allen Buhl.

Claudia Sanchez and Milagros Martinez Sanchez.

Kiniengo Nizette Mpanda and Dieu Merci Basosa Mpayambe.

Pamela S. Brasel and James E. Brasel.

Marriage License-
Travis W. Duckwiler, Ashland, and Jamie Ann Bauser, Ashland.

Property Transfers-
Tri-County Plumbing & Heating Inc. to William David & Patricia L. Barn- hart - Lot 8 Blk 33- Schl Comm Addn.

Cass County Sheriff and Brett Eli French to Beardstown Savings SB - Lot 1 & 2 - Sylvester Paddock Addn.

Ruby E. & Alan D. Bell, Ronda D. Carmean, Daniel R. Bell, POAs to Christina Brunk - Sec 27 T18R10.

Christina L. Brunk, Patrick E., Brian D., Gary R. & Barbara Bell to Christina L. Brunk - Sec 27 T18R10.

Cass County Clerk to Benjamin Cahill - Lot 88- Charles Chandler Out- louts.

Robert A. & JoAnn Gielau to Robert W. & Maria C. Hymes - Lot 46 & 47- Ravenswood Ct.

Robert & Maria Hymes to Jorge Figueroa Mendoza & Areli Figueroa - Lot 6 Blk 6- Schl Comm Addn.

Eric C. Milstead to Carrie J. Whitford - Lot 19- Outlots of Virginia.

John E. Wagner, Independent Exec., Joan M. Wagner estate to John E. Wagner trustee & Joan M. Wagner trust - Sec 32T18R11 - Sec 4T17R11 - Sec 5T17R11.

John E. Wagner, trustee to John E. Wagner - Sec 32 T18R11 - Sec 4 T17R11 - Sec 5 T17R11.

BPS Fuels Inc. to Royal Farms Inc. Lot 3, 4, 5 - John Briar Subd & BB RR Row.

John D. Fagen, Cass County Sheriff to First National Bank of Barry - Lot 4 & 5 Blk 17- K.H. Chandlers Addn.

Darren W. & Jenny L. Kesselring to Jacob M. Ward & Katherine Selva - Lot 4 & 5 Blk 65 - Original Town of Ashland.

Aaron D. Janille A. Jonathan E & Rebecca L. Stock to Jonathan E. & Rebeca L. Stock - Sec 6 T17R12 - Sec 7 T17R12 - Sec 12 T7R13 - Sec 1 T17R13 - Sec 1 T18R10 -Sec36T19R10-Sec2 T18R10 - Sec 3 T18R10 - Sec 20 T18R12.

Dale H., Wyllia H. Cynthia & Steven Lovekamp to Cassandra Renee Hunter - Lot 7 Blk 24 - Original Town of Beardstown.

David E. & Janice E. Moran to Armando Molinero Alarez - Lot 6 & 7 Blk 40- March & Beard.

Beardstown Savings SB to Shawn P. Vondrehle - Lot 5 Blk 159-Schl Comm Addn.

Roy E. Monroe & Jessica R. Monroe to Lance Wells - Lot 4 & 5 Blk 89-Original Town of Ashland.

Colleen Dunlap to Barbara Creager - Lot 2 - Out- lots of Chandlerville.

Barbara Creager to Edward A. & Barbara Creager - Lot 2 - Outlots of Chandlerville.

Edward A. & Barbara Creager to Colleen Dunlap Lot 2- Outlots of Chandlerville.

Jeraldine B. Hall to Joseph M. & Jessica L. Miller - Lot 10 & 11 Blk 3-Meade’s Subd.

Virginia A. Meyer to John Livesay, trustee to Virginia A. Meyer, trust - Lot 15- G.A. Taylor.

Marlee A. Davis to Raymundo Guadarrama- Gomez & Mariana Flores Guadarrama - Lot 7 & 8 Blk 40 Havekluft & Ehrhardt.

Lifestyle

School bullies don’t subscribe to Jesus’ ‘New Commandment’

With the beginning of August, our thoughts return to all the children who will be leaving the fun and freedom of being at home with perhaps less responsibility.

Providing ‘bread’ for others
Active duty military, Guard or Reserve, in their sacrifice there is no difference
What Do You See?

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers