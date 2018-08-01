Cass County Courthouse News
News from the Cass County courthouse:
Divorces -
Kelly Buhl and Joshua Allen Buhl.
Claudia Sanchez and Milagros Martinez Sanchez.
Kiniengo Nizette Mpanda and Dieu Merci Basosa Mpayambe.
Pamela S. Brasel and James E. Brasel.
Marriage License-
Travis W. Duckwiler, Ashland, and Jamie Ann Bauser, Ashland.
Property Transfers-
Tri-County Plumbing & Heating Inc. to William David & Patricia L. Barn- hart - Lot 8 Blk 33- Schl Comm Addn.
Cass County Sheriff and Brett Eli French to Beardstown Savings SB - Lot 1 & 2 - Sylvester Paddock Addn.
Ruby E. & Alan D. Bell, Ronda D. Carmean, Daniel R. Bell, POAs to Christina Brunk - Sec 27 T18R10.
Christina L. Brunk, Patrick E., Brian D., Gary R. & Barbara Bell to Christina L. Brunk - Sec 27 T18R10.
Cass County Clerk to Benjamin Cahill - Lot 88- Charles Chandler Out- louts.
Robert A. & JoAnn Gielau to Robert W. & Maria C. Hymes - Lot 46 & 47- Ravenswood Ct.
Robert & Maria Hymes to Jorge Figueroa Mendoza & Areli Figueroa - Lot 6 Blk 6- Schl Comm Addn.
Eric C. Milstead to Carrie J. Whitford - Lot 19- Outlots of Virginia.
John E. Wagner, Independent Exec., Joan M. Wagner estate to John E. Wagner trustee & Joan M. Wagner trust - Sec 32T18R11 - Sec 4T17R11 - Sec 5T17R11.
John E. Wagner, trustee to John E. Wagner - Sec 32 T18R11 - Sec 4 T17R11 - Sec 5 T17R11.
BPS Fuels Inc. to Royal Farms Inc. Lot 3, 4, 5 - John Briar Subd & BB RR Row.
John D. Fagen, Cass County Sheriff to First National Bank of Barry - Lot 4 & 5 Blk 17- K.H. Chandlers Addn.
Darren W. & Jenny L. Kesselring to Jacob M. Ward & Katherine Selva - Lot 4 & 5 Blk 65 - Original Town of Ashland.
Aaron D. Janille A. Jonathan E & Rebecca L. Stock to Jonathan E. & Rebeca L. Stock - Sec 6 T17R12 - Sec 7 T17R12 - Sec 12 T7R13 - Sec 1 T17R13 - Sec 1 T18R10 -Sec36T19R10-Sec2 T18R10 - Sec 3 T18R10 - Sec 20 T18R12.
Dale H., Wyllia H. Cynthia & Steven Lovekamp to Cassandra Renee Hunter - Lot 7 Blk 24 - Original Town of Beardstown.
David E. & Janice E. Moran to Armando Molinero Alarez - Lot 6 & 7 Blk 40- March & Beard.
Beardstown Savings SB to Shawn P. Vondrehle - Lot 5 Blk 159-Schl Comm Addn.
Roy E. Monroe & Jessica R. Monroe to Lance Wells - Lot 4 & 5 Blk 89-Original Town of Ashland.
Colleen Dunlap to Barbara Creager - Lot 2 - Out- lots of Chandlerville.
Barbara Creager to Edward A. & Barbara Creager - Lot 2 - Outlots of Chandlerville.
Edward A. & Barbara Creager to Colleen Dunlap Lot 2- Outlots of Chandlerville.
Jeraldine B. Hall to Joseph M. & Jessica L. Miller - Lot 10 & 11 Blk 3-Meade’s Subd.
Virginia A. Meyer to John Livesay, trustee to Virginia A. Meyer, trust - Lot 15- G.A. Taylor.
Marlee A. Davis to Raymundo Guadarrama- Gomez & Mariana Flores Guadarrama - Lot 7 & 8 Blk 40 Havekluft & Ehrhardt.