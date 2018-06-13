Home

Cass County Courthouse News

Wed, 06/13/2018

Divorce:

Hamidou Kanazoe and Gouba Rebecca Raymwende.

Marriage License:

Seth Allen Garske, Jacksonville, and Karlee Nicole Dyson, Jacksonville.

Property Transfers:

Michael & Teresa L. Armstrong to Adam & Amber Helmkamp - Sec 13 T18R10 - Sec 14 T18R10.

Carol L. & Steven D. Birch to Carol L. & Steven D. Birch trusts & trustees - Sec 3T17R10 - Sec 12T17R10.

Winifred Scott to Jody M. Mangold - Lot 4 Blk 68 - March & Beard.

Molly E. DeWitt to Winifred Blake - Lot 1, 2, 3 Blk 2 - Homer Vance Subd.

Ambriorix Terroeo Valdez to Gilberto Bueno - Lot 1 Blk 8-P.M. Combes Re-survey.

Carl J. Burgett to Carl & & Elke A. Burgett - Lot 6, 7, 8, 9 Blk 3 - P.M.Combes Subd.

Windsor Development Group Inc. to Cass County Homes PLP - Lot 1-20 and Lot 100- Southern Acres - Sec. 9 T17R10.

Cass County Trustee to SFM Properties LLC - Lot 37 - E E Tyhurst The Farm 5th Addn.

Samuel R. Robeson to Anthony DeSollar & Beth Epping - Lot 6 & 7 Blk 153- Schl Comm Addn.

J. M. Montgomery to Claudia Dominguez Guijosa & Alejandro Guijosa - Lot 1 & 2 Blk 63- Beard & Wares.

Daniel A. Trickey to Matthew Trickey - Sec 8 T18R10 - Sec 17 R18R10 - Sec16 T18R10.

Roy Warren Seaman trust to Roy Warren Seaman, Donald & Carolyn S. Seaman, co-trustees - Seaman Farm Trust - Sec16 T18R11 - Sec15 T18R11.

Carolyn J. & John H. Murphy, Jr. & Travis Murphy to Travis Murphy trustee, Murphy Family Trust - Sec2 T18R9.

Carolyn J. & John H. Murphy, Jr. & Travis Murphy to Travis Murphy - Lot 4-S.H. & J.A. Pete-fish.

Juanita & Ramn Queiro & Melisa Queiro POA to Alejandro Lambert Diaz - Blk 66- Schl Comm Addn.

Matthew N. & Andrea L. Trickey to Matthew N. Trickey - Sec 8 T18R10 - Sec 17 T18R10 - Sec 16 T18R10.

Beverly K. Schall to Pamela S. Stone, Curtis E. Rice & Denise D. Patison - Lot 11 Blk 85- Schl Comm Addn.

Lot5 Blk15 - Schl Comm Addn.

Steven W. & Billie Sue Fischer to Chad W. Fischer - Sec24 T18R12.

Joel L. & Michele Wherley to Arthur Charles Jones III - Lot 4 Blk 4 - Shady Grove Estate Subd.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Adan Flores & Goreti Urquiza - Sec 11 R18R12.

Jeff Davis to KRL Management LLC - Lot 34, 35, 36, 37 - E E Tyhurst The Farm Sec 28.

Charles D. & Karen S. Menge to Ameren Illinois Co. - Blk 118- Schl Comm Addn.

