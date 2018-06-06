Cass County Courthouse News
Property Transfers:
City of Beardstown to Sergio Montoya Picazo, Maria Elida Herandez DeMontoya - Lot 5 Blk 73- Schl Comm Addn.
Cass County Sheriff, Cass County Circuit Court, Jamie Stinson to Wells Fargo Bank NA - Lot 4 & 5 Blk 132- Ashland.
Robert H. & Janet E. Hobrock to Robert H. Ho- brock trust & trustee and Janet E. Hobrock trust & trustee - Sec 19T1iR11.
LeeAnn Coats to Roberto Enqueda Laris - Lot 3 & 4 Blk 125-Schl Comm Addn.
Lexinton Earl Thurman to Kevin E. Thurman - Sec 15T17R12.
John Carol Wagner, Linda K. Wagner to Wagner living trust agreement - Sec4T17R11 - Sec 19T17R11.
Rube E. Bell Life estate, Alan D., Danile R., Barbara J., Brian D., Gary P. Bell, Ronda D. Carmean, Christina L. Brunk, Franklin G. Bell suc. trustee, O. Ruth Morris trust to Taylor Properties I LLC - Sec 3T18R10 - Sec 10T18R10.
Cass County Sheriff, Edith Perez Pulido, Jose Reyes Perez, Spearmint Airmasters, Inc., Airmasters Heating & Cooling, Elizabeth Pulido & Personal Finance Co. to Beardstown Savings SB - Lot 1 & 2 Blk 79 - Beards & Ware.
Cass County Sheriff, John A. Wyzard and Frankie L. Wyzard to Pe- tefish Skiles & Co. Bank - Lot 114 & 115- H.H. Halls Addn of 1837,
Erma Ruppel deceased & Judith Marie Gurnsey exec. to Hilario & Norma Gil - Lot 47 & 48 - Charles Harres Subd.