Cass County Courthouse News

Marriage License:

Jesus Manuel Tavarez Escolastico, Virginia and Yahindy Altagracia Rodriguez Mena, Virginia.

Property Transfers

Jay E. Adkins AIF and Eric C. Adkins to Angela R. Scheer - Lot 1 & 2 Blk 77 Original Town of Ashland.

SRI SAI Realty LLC to Alberto and Rosa Izquierdo - Lot 3 Blk 11 March & Beard.

Neal Wankel to Mark W. Wankel, trustee & Neal A. Wankel, trust - Sec 16 T17R12.

Dinora Y. Rodriguez Reyes to Eufemia Z. Martinez - Lot 4 Blk 8 Havekluft & Ehrhardt.

Thomas M. Dusenbery & Kelsey M. Lacy to Thomas M. Dusenberry - Lot 7 & 8 Blk 92 Schl Comm Addn.

Matthew L. Alcorn to Lena Alcorn - Sec 20 R18R11 & Sec 19 T18R11.

Virginia Kay DeGroot to Village of Ashland - Sec 28 T17R8.

Publicani Investment Corporation to Thomas M. Reinhardt - Lot 7 Blk 49 Schl Comm Addn.

William Ryan Marr to Martin W. & Sara B. Fanning - Lot 8, 9, 10 Original Town of Virginia.

Hector Gomez Bravo to Christian Flores Flores - Lot 4 Blk 80 Beard & Ware’s.

James R. Fox, Joann Felker, Joyce Patterson, Jana Fox Raymond (POA), James Mark Fox & Jana Fox Raymond to David V. Petefish - Lot 52 Out Lots of Virginia.

Larry W. Lynn, Donna Lee Lynn (deceased) to Kathleen M. & Gary M. Logue – Sec 29 T19R8.

Sheriff of Cass County, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Jennifer Dawn Parker, Timothy Joseph Parker to John G. & Debra L. Wood – Blk 11 Executor of Francis Arenz.

T.J. & Kimberly H. McGarvey to Joshua Mayes – Lot 49 H.H. Hall’s Addition of 1837.

Peggy June Hardwick to The P. NM Revocable Living Trust, Peggy June Hardwick Trustee l Sec 17 T17R12 – Sec 20 T17R12 – Sec 16 T17R12/

Adrian Perez to Jonathan C. Stock – Lot 5 Blk 127 Schl Comm Addn.

Robert L. Werner to Richard A. Smock, JR. – Lot 6 & 7 Blk 7 Original Town of Ashland.

Tylor M. Patterson to Ryan Phillip Reiss & Adam Joseph Lancaster – Lot 17 County Commissioners 2nd Addition.

Tyler W. Coffman to Ann Coatney - Lot 27 & 28 H.H. Hall’s Addition of 1837.

Leigh Ann Warner, Ind. Exec & Kenneth Lee Huey, estate to Earl A. Self – Lot 2 Blk 165 Schl Comm Addn & Sec 14 T18R12.

Glenn A. & Diana S. Verheyen, Beth Davis, Beth A. Jones to Alexis D. Dawson – Lot 7 Blk 14 Schl Comm Addn.

Ariel U Claudia Zabala to Jorge L. Perez U Arizz Molina Morato – Lot 12 Blk 28 Schl Comm Addn

Randall R. Lewis & Dulcie A. Weakley to Shawn R. & Tammy L. Eskew – Lot 4, 5, 6 Blk 96 Original Town of Ashland.

Laura A. Constant & Karl Andrew Kochman, Ind Co-Executors, Karl Wayne Kochman estate to Laura A. Constant & Karl Andrew Kochman – Sec 17 R17R9 – Sec 16 T17R9.

Janet Sue Holcomb, Patricia A. Davidsmeier, Mitzi Gail McClenning, James L. Davidsmeier, deceased to Janet Sue Holcomb & Patricia A. Davidsmeier & Mitzi Gail McClenning, Sucessor co-trustees, James L. Davidsmeier- Sec 17 T18R11.

Janet Sue Holcomb, Patricia Ann Davidsmeier, Patricia Ann Schall, Mitzi Gail McClenning, Daniel N. McClenning to Christopher Lloyd & Chris McClenning – Sec 27 T18R11.

Janet Sue Holcomb, Patricia Ann Davidsmeier Schall, Mitzi G. McClenning, James L. Davidsmeier, deceased to Mitzi Gail & Daniel N. McClenning – Sec 27 T18R11.

Bernita J. & Vernon Dan Kleinschmidt to Vernon Dean Klienschmidt, trustee & Trust, Bernita A. Kleinschmidt, trust – Sec 21 T17R12 –Sec 22 T17R12 - Sec 26 T17R12 – Sec 30 T17R12.

Raquel Perez to Manuel Mejia-Cabera & Ramona J. Ubiera-Reyna – Lot 51 Schl Comm Addn.

TH Curtis Enterprises, Thomas H. Curtis to Lauralie & Rolfi Lopez - Lot 1 Blk 137 – Lot 11 Blk 166 Schl Comm Addn.

Susan J. Burge to Hilario Gil Chora & Norma Gil Diaz & Teresa Chora Pinon – Lot 17 & 18 Sudbrink (R.W.) Addition.