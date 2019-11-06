Cass County Courthouse News

Marriages

Michael Arlie Dewitt, Meredosia, and Taylor Ann Hudson, Meredosia.

Blake M. Harn, Beardstown, and Madalyn Grace Trone, Frederick.

Property Transfers

Arleen P. Harnois, Warranty Deed to Stephen Harnois, Terri Smedley for Lands in Section 19, T18R10.

Joshua William Unland, Quit Claim Deed to Ruby Diane Miller, Ruby Diane Revis, for Lots 3,4,5 in Hall’s Addition to Public Grounds, Virginia.

Ruby Diane Miller, Ruby Diane Revis, Quit Claim Deed to Ruby Diane and Theodore Revis for Lots 3,4,5 in Hall’s Addition of Public Grounds, Virginia.

Ruby Diane and Theodore Revis, Quit Claim Deed to Joshua William Unland for Lots 3,4,5 in Hall’s Addition to Public Grounds, Virginia.

Pamela S. Brasel, Pamela S. Campbell, Quit Claim Deed to James E. Brasel for Lot 27 in R.W. Sudbrink Addition, Beardstown.

ABW Auctions, LLC, Warranty Deed to Benjamin Douglas and Saeko Amya Spencer for Part of Lot 11, Block 51, Original Town of Ashland.

Steve A. Smith, Warranty Deed to Clarissa L. Worley for Lot 7, Block 70, Origina Town of Beardstown.

Bernard F. Devlin, Deed in Trust, to Bernard Devlin Trustee, Bernard Devlin Trust, for Lands in Section 14 & 15, T17R9.

James R. and Melony D. Ellis, Warranty Deed to James Robert and Melony Dawn Ellis, Trustees, James Robert Ellis Trust, for Lands in Section 32, T19R8 and Section 6, T18R8.

David A. Leischner, Executor, Patricia Leischner, deceased, Executor’s Deed to David A. Leischner and Suzanne E. King for Lands in Sections 23,24, & 3 in T18R10 and T18R11.

Clinton T. And Jade A. Cave, Warranty Deed to Colin J. Chapman for Lots 1 & 2 in Block 11, Original Town of Ashland.

