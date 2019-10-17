Cass County Courthouse News

Marriages

Nicholas Ray McCombs, Beardstown, Cari Sue Sheppard, Beardstown.

Charles David Barber, Pawnee, to Allison Lynn Shutt, Pawnee.

Douglas Ray Burford, Colchester, and Taylor Danielle Reeves, Colchester.

Divorces

Breanna Marie Hobbs, from Joshua William Hobbs.

Property Transfers

Newingham, Chance M, Quit Claim Deed, to Chelsea Newingham, for Part of Lot 2, Block 34, March and Beard Addition, Beardstown.

Chelsea Newingham, Warranty Deed, to Jose Luis Rivera-Alvarez, Martha Edith Garcia Vargas, for Part of Lot 2, Block 34, March and Beard Addition, Beardstown.

Virginia L. Dodds, Trustee, Virginia L. Dodds, Trust, Warranty Deed to Virginia Lee Dodds, Trustee, Robert A. Uhe, Trustee, Virginia Lee Dodds, Trust, for Lands in Section 6, T17R9.

Rafael Marte-Vagas, Amauris Payano Gomez, Corrective Warranty Deed, to Guido Bron, Elizabeth Valentin Perez, for Part of Lots 7 & 8, Block 75 of Beards & Ware’s.

Wanda L. Walters, Donna L. Pence, Sharon S. Greer, Michael E. Walters, Julie L. Cooper, Warranty Deed, to Koku M. Atifufu, Afie Dzata for Lot 2, Block 81, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Cass County Sheriff, Raymond Lee Andersen, Sheriff’s Deed to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC for Lots 1, 9, & 10 of Block 93, Original Town of Ashland.

George H. Bell, Trustee, George H. Bell Trust, Trustee Deed to Gustave E. Vermillion, Emily B. Riddle, Lot 60, Sudbrink (R.W.) Addition, Beardstown.

Great Rivers Bank, The First National Bank of Barry, Corporate Warranty Deed, Dell Drumeller, Janene Drumeller for Lot 24 & 25 in Hall & Thomas Addition, Virginia.

Michelle M. Grimes, Quit Claim Deed, to Michael B. Grimes, for Part of Block 19 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Michael W. Keeney, Michael E. Keeney, Dennis A. Keeney, Warranty Deed to Kent J. Keeney for Lands in Section 36, T17R9.

Michael W. Keeney, Michael E. Keeney, Kent J. Keeney, Warranty Deed to Dennis A. Keeney for Lands in Section 36, T17R9.

Dennis A. Keeney, Kent J. Keeney, Warranty Deed to Michael W. Keeney for Land in Section 36, T17R.

Richard N. Hager, Alicia A. Hager, Warranty Deed to Pamela S. Beard, for Part of Lots 1 & 2, Block 40, Original Town of Ashland.

Stephen E. Patterson, Warranty Deed to Dylan Patterson, for Part of Lots 41 & 42 in Charles Harre’s Subdivision, Beardstown.

Daniel Herter, Jessica Herter, Warranty Deed to Trever A. Wrobleski, Brandy S. Wrobleski for Lot 31, Oaks Subdivision, Beardstown.

Deloris F. Boice, Diane Elizabeth Wrden AIF, Warranty Deed to Barbara Melvin, Ronald OJ Simpson for Part of Lot 12, Block 67, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Clifford Howard Garmon, II, Waranty Deed to Timothy and Michelle Schuster for Lands in Section 18, T18R8.

Alexis K. Cox, Warranty Deed to Madison Pinguey, for Part of Lot 89, Original Town of Virginia.

Richard J. and Shiela D. Logsdon, Quit Claim Deed to James Wyatt Logsdon, for Lands in Sections 15 & 22, T18R10.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Delores E. Schreieck, Cass County Sheriff, Sheriff’s Deed to Glenn Shaver Tillett, Jr. for Lot 6, Block 81, Beards & Ware’s Addition, Beardstown.

Keneth J. Bennett, Warranty Deed to KRL Management LLC for Lands in Sections 12 & 13, T18R11.

Kathie Lynn Blair, Sheila Marie Williams, Quit Claim Deed to Wanda F. Williams for Lot 10 and Part of Lot 9, Block 41, Original Town of Ashland.

Rhonda L. Wessel, Quit Claim Deed to Timothy J. Wessel, Tia N. Wessel, for Lots 8 & 12, Thomas (D&G) Addition, Chandlerville.

MLS Trust, Michael R. Mullen, Jr, Trustee, Quit Claim Deed to Janice K. Moran and David E. Moran for Part of Lot 2, Block 40, March & Beard Addtion, Beardstown.

MLS Trust, Michael R. Mullen, Jr, Trustee, Trustee Deed to Cristian Maldonado Estrella, for Part of Lot 7, Havekluft & Ehrhardt, Beardstown.

Gina Louise Peacock-Palmisano, Independant Administrator, Everett Eugene Peacock Estate, Independant Administrator Deed to Brenda Hernandez-Santiago for Lot 3 in Block 24, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Cass County Trustee, Quit Claim Deed to Jeff and Wendi Luconic, for Part of Lot 1, Hall & Thomas Addn, Virginia.

Cass County Trustee, City of Beardstown, Quit Claim Deed to City of Beardstown ofr Lots 6, 7, 8, Block 164, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

JB Farks Oakford LLC, Warranty Deed to Sharon L. And Richard H. Sonnemaker, II, for Lands in Section 21, T19R8.

Vicki S. And James R. Lyons, Jr, Warranty Deed to Travis C. And Samara R. Dotzert for Lots 1 & 2 in Block 7, Executor of Francis Arenz Addn, Arenzville.

Lisa R. Wiltfong, Quit Claim Deed to Nicole L. And Lisa R. Wiltfong for Lot 11, Block 139 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Sean Taylor, Katelynn Hance, Quit Claim Deed to Glenn A. Verheyen, Diana S. Verheyen, Beth Davis, for Lot 7, Block 74, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Roe Properties LLC, Corporate WarrantyDeed, to Beardstown Development Company, for Lands in Section 22, T18R12.

