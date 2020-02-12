Cass County Courthouse News

Divorce

Angela Scheer and Joshua Scheer.

Property Transfers

Kenneth R. and Brenda J. Capps to Alan Mwimbi Mudimbiyi, Eveline Nayayikolo and Sarah Lubonzo Bipendu - Blk 38 -Schl Comm Addn.

Cathryne Kaufman and Amanda Parish, In.Co-Execs, David E. Parish Estate t0 Nay Six Nanmoo - Lot 5 Blk 40 - Schl Comm Addn.

Katherine E. Floyd Ind Exec and Rosalee Childers estate to Katherine E. and Terry A. Floyd - Lot 9 & 10 Blk 120 - Schl Comm Addn.

Huge E. and Kristine L. Carlock to Ray Andrus - Lot 5 & 16 - Original Town of Chandlerville.

Rusty I Thomas, Emiley E. Bobell to Makintyre Weatherby and Dianna M. Linker - Lot 9-County View Subdivision.

Prairie State Bank & Trust to Marsaglia Properties, LLC - Sec 3T17$10.

Betty J. Six, Sharon H.Dufelmeier and Bernard E. Meyer to Cory W. Meyer - Lot9&8BlkD - Original Town of Arenzville.

Stephen J. and Douglas J. McCoy successor Trustees, McCoy Living Trust to Rogelio Gil Chora - Lot 23 - Sudbrink (R.W.) Addition and Lot 12-Ravenswood.

Finney Enterprises LLC to SLC Enterprises LLC - Lot 51U52-Original Town of Virginia.

Nathan A.Coufal to Sergio N. Perez - Lot 6 & 7 Blk 55- March & Beard.

Brenda Kay Wildt Schaub to David E. Wildt - Sec 25T19R9-Sec36T19R9

Greg Bergschneider to John M. and Vicki A. Todd - Lot 27 &28 - E.E. Tyhust The Farm 2nd Addn.

Cass County Clerk to P-Tax Securities LLC - Lot 41- H.H. Hall’s Addn of 1837.

Sandra Yeh, MD to Kane-Yeh Family LLC- Lot 4 & 5 Blk 11-Original Town of Beardstown.

Steven L. Daniel to Steven L., Mary J. and Molly J. Daniel - Sec19T18R11.

Jared C. and Abby R. Knous to Juan Carlos Merino Alcantar - Lot 4 & 5 Blk 146-Schl Comm Addn.

Steve A. & Nancy J. Schnake to Jeffrey Davis - Lot 3, 4, 6- Blk 16-Originil Town of Beardstown.

Thomas Michael and Deborah Jean Lael, trustees, Lael Revocable Trust to Juan Villagomez Torrez and Edith Marilis Villagome - Lot 8, 9, 10 Blk 10 - P.M. Combes Re-Survey

West Central Bank Trustee-First State Bank of Beardstown Trustee to Trison Farm Trust, Drew D. Carls - Sec22T17R12- Sec 26T17R12-Sec 28R17R12- Sec 27T17R12.

West Central Bank Trustee-First State Bank of Beardstown trustee to Trison Farm Trust, Steve A. Carls -Sec 31T17R12.

Cass County Trustee to John and Kim Johnson - Lot 1 & 2 - Lot 4 &5-E.E. Tyhurst The Farm 2nd Addn.

Cass County Trustee to John and Kim Johnson -Lot 11- E.E. Tyhurst The Farm 3rd Addn.

Cass County Trustee to John and Kim Johnson -Lot 32 & 40-E .E. Tyhurst The Farm 4th Addn.

Cass County Trustee to John and Kim Johnson -Lot 11 -E.E. Tyhurst The Farm 5th addn.

Teresa A. Yates, Ind Admin. & Alivin Yates Estate - to Joshua A. & Christal L. Miller - Lot0-Glenwood Acres.

Michael Finn to LeRoy and Edra Anderson - Lot 1 & 4 Blk 8- S.H. & J.A. Petefish.

Courtney Sweatman to Brittany T. Troxell - Lot 69- H.H. Hall’s Addition of 1837.

Rich & Lynn M. Josepher to John Nergenah - Sec 2T17R12

