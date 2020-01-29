Cass County Courthouse News

Divorce:

Denise M. Richards and George D. Richards

Property Transfers:

Jimmy Johnson to Ronald and Janice Sheppard-- Lots 1 & 2, Block 4, Original Town of Chandlerville.

West Central Bank to Adrian Gallardo Jasso– Block 19, Original Town of Beardstown.

Morgan Douglas and Jocelyn Noelle Richard to Jocelyn Noelle and John P. Sandidge–Lots 4 & 5, Block 11, K.H. Chandler’s Addition.

John P. Sandidge to Logan P. Hembrough– Lots 4 & 5, Block 11, K.H. Chandler’s Addition.

Orion S. Briney to Adam D. Swingle, Joshua P. Swan, Tillitt J. Pratt, Kody D. Burgett, Tyler D. Starkey, and Brian D. Riley– Section 22, Township 18, Range 12.

Linda Sue Marr to William Ryan Marr–Lot 11, Thomas (D&E) Addition.

William Ryan Marr to Roll William Cloninger– Lots 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 Thomas (D&E) Addition.

Cass Swine Management Inc., Alan C. Wildt, Daniel T. Bergerud, Thomas Rohn, & Jose Juan Garcia Serrato to Bertha Ruiz & Martin Carapia Ruiz – Lot 8 Block 68, March & Beard.

Cass Swine Management LLC to Martin Carapia Ruiz & Bertha Ruiz– Lot 8 Block 68, March & Beard.

Clifford A. & Sonia S. Jackson to Richard E. Harms – Section 31, Township 17, Range 9.

