Cass County Courthouse News

Information as recorded in the Cass County Courthouse.

Divorces

Luis Miguel Quesada Ginory from Perla Ramos Morales.

Gerardo Ruiz-Chaparro from Yanelli Gonzales-Martinez.

Nilmarie Figueroa Martinez from Carlos Luis Morales Gongon.

Tonya M. Sanders-Williams from William J. Williams.

Marriages

NONE

Property Transfers

Boureima Kouda, Kiswendsida Tougma, Warranty Deed to Jean Paul Woto, Elysee Kapinga Mbete for Lot 3 and Part of Lot 2, Block 40, March and Beard Addition, Beardstown.

Analia Romero Warranty Deed to Jorge Martinez Solis for Lot 4, Block 22, Original Town of Beardstown.

Willis R. Kellerman, Warranty Deed to Victorina Quintannt Fuertes, Hugo Gomez-Fuentes for Lands in Sections 19, 29 & 30, T19R18.

John Livesay, Trustee, Virginia A. Meyer Living Trust, Trustee Deed, to Michael D. And Melissa D. Meyer for Lot 15 in G.A. Taylor Addition, Beardstown.

Larry G. Belville, Pauline Belville, Bradley Alan Belville, Michelle Annette Fox, Quit Claim Deed to B & M Fox Properties for Part of Section 14, T18R12.

Kay A. Surratt, Quit Claim Deed to Donnie P. And Candace A. Collins for Lot 5, Block 141, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

David L. Thompson, Quit Claim Deed to Lyn Youngbuck for land in EE Thyhurst The Farm Section 20 & 21.

James William Campbell, Carolyn Sue Norvell, Catherine Louise Robinson, Lora L. Van Winkle, Richard D. Campbell, Edna Marie Campbell Heirs, Warranty Deed to Richard D. Campbell and Robert Patrick Campbell for Lot 3, Block 22, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Amy Sowers, Warranty Deed to Debra Large for Lot 2, Block 61, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Eric Brian Rice, Warranty Deed to Rene Larios for Lots 10, 11, 12 in Block 50, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Gavin V. Contreras, Quit Claim Deed to Javier Zarate, Jr. for Part of Lot 7, Block 6, Havekluft & Ehrhardt, Beardstown.

Tracey A. Alexander, Tracey Ann Price, Warranty Deed to Garry L. Shaw for Lot 11, Block 143 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Jenifer L. Brown, Deed of Foreclosure to JCTB INC, for Lots 9 & 10, Block 121, Original Town of Ashland.

Mid America Mortgage Inc, Warranty Deed to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Lot 7, Block 133, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Edward Leo and Molly J. Walters, Warranty Deed to Marc V. And Griffin L. Giovanni for Part of Lot 5, J.H. Stowe’s Addition, Virginia.

Gary L. Ham, Jr, Warranty Deed to William H. And Stacey A. Gaines for Part of Lots F & S in Original Town of Arenzville.

Gabriel Gonzalez Pena, Warranty Deed to Yuleika Gonzalez Pena for Part of Lot 8, Block 20, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

William T. Weir, Quit Claim Deed, to John J. Pennell for Lots 56 & 57 in E.E. Tyhurst The Farm Addn, Section 28 (Final Plat #2).

JICTB INC, Quit Claim Deed to Robert and Phyllis Sutphin for Lots 9, 10 in Block 121, Original Town of Ashland.

Clarence E. Clark, Warranty Deed to Robet Klinedinst for Lots 9 & 10, Block 6, P.M. Combes Subdivision, Beardstown.

Larry W. Lynn, Warranty Deed to David Wessel and Jerry Wessel, for Land in Section 29, T19R8.

Donald Richard Dirks, Quit Claim Deed to Jordan Bartels for Lot 40 in Sylvester Paddock Addition, Chandlerville.

Cass County Circuit Court, Tad S. Wellenkamp, June Wellenkamp, Calvin James Wingate, Cass County Sheriff, Sheriff’s Deed to Vermont Sate Bank for Lot 2, Block 12, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Richard E. and Melodye M. Davis, Warranty Deed to Duane L. and Marilyn J. Hendricker for Lands in Sections 5 & 7, T17R11.

Duane L. And Marilyn J. Hendricker, Warranty Deed to Richard and Melodye M. Davis for Lands in Section 4, 7 & 8, T17R11.

Astroia Duck Club INC, Corporate Warranty Deed to Lonny M. Malcomson, Robert D. Reid, Robert D. Hill for Lands in Sections 19 & 20, T19R11.

Timothy D. And Shonette D. Morris, Warranty Deed to Candi Jo Shaver Graham, Trustee, Forence Maxine Geiss, Deceased, for Lot 8 and Part Lot 7 Block 4, H.H. Hall’s 1st Addition, Virginia.

Aaron D. Roegge, Matthew J. Roegge, Philip M. Roegge, Warranty Deed to Cory W. Meyer for Lands in Section 12, T17R11.

Herbert C. Snow, Trustee, Herbert C. Snow Trust, Quit Claim Deed to Sarah L. Fanning for Lot 1 and Part of 2, Block 3, Beers Cheston Hill Addn, Virginia.

VCM Properties INC, Verne H. Evans, Cass County Sheriff, Sheriff’s Deed to Prairie State Bank and Trust for Lands in Section 3, T17R10.

Tammy Jo Meyer, Quit Claim Deed to Clifford V. Anderson for Lands in Section 8, T17R12.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.