Cass County Courthouse News

Divorces

Geoffrey Morgan Atterberry from Delinah Jane Atterberry.

Bryan M. Harris from Renee Hollis.

Property Transfers

Teena Marie Rawlins, Deborah Jean Lael, Quit Claim Deed to Teena Marie Rawlins, Thomas Michael Lael, Trustee, Deborah Jean Trustee, Lael Revocable Land Trust, Lot 3, Block 25, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Kenneth R. and Brenda J. Capps, Warranty Deed to Donna L. Coats for Part of Block 38, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Donna L. Coats, Warranty Deed to Dustin Zima, for part of Lands in Section 30, T17R11.

Larry T. and Mary Lee Tucker, Warranty Deed, to Brian T. Tucker for Part of Section 19, T18R11.

Gabriel M. Avalos, Quit Claim Deed to Gabriel M Avalos and Ana Balle Avalos, for Lot 8, Block 49, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Rickey D. Mitchell, Tammy L. Mitchell, Quit Claim Deed to Rickey D. Mitchel, Tammy L. Mitchell, Nicholas L. Mitchell, Zane M. Mitchell for Lot 9, Block 46 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Aaron D. Roegge, Philip M. Roegge, Warranty Deed to Christian L. and Megan Meyer for Lands in Section 14, T17R11.

Aaron D. Roegge, Philip M. Roegge, Mathew J. Roegge, Warranty Deed to Timothy A, and Stephanie M. Greer for Lands in Section 14, T17R11.

Sanjay and Vina Patel, Warranty Deed to Yessika De Jesus Flores Ross for Lot 7, Block 64, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Michael D. Stock, Kathy A Roodhouse, Rodney L. Stock, Warranty Deed to R. Gary Beard, Kristen B. Kinstle for Part of Lot 11, Out Lots of Arenzville.

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, Warranty Deed to Travis Coy Merriman for Part of Lots 47, 52 & 53 in H.H. Hall’s Additon of 1837, Virginia.

Michael W. and Marie Keeney, Warranty Deed to Klint L. and Lisa M. Thaxton, for Part of Section 36, T17R9.

Lyman M. and Lisa Riegel (POA), Warranty Deed to Michael Finn for Part of Lots 1 & 4, Block 8, S.H. & J.A. Petefish Subdivison Lots 6 & 7, Virginia.

Matthew Moore, Patrick Moore, Mark Moore, Quit Claim Deed to Chad and Jamie Kuhlmann for Part of Section 4, T18R11.

James Harold Self, Warranty Deed to Rosa Pille Gil for Lot 5, Block 139, Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Aaron D. Roegge, Philip M. Roegge, Matthew J. Roegge, Warranty Deed to Thomas A. Ramsey for Part of Section 12, T17R11.

Richard Wuthrich, Warranty Deed to Jack G. Bainbridge for Lands in Sections 19, 20, 24, 30 T18R12 and Sections 24 and 25, in T18R13.

Brenda Joyce Antrim, Warranty Deed to Pamela Peterson for Lots 6 & 6 in P.M. Combes Subdivision, Beardstown.

