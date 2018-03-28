There’s nothing personal about a personal shopper

It was the first time I’d ever experienced telepathy. My mother would enter Harry’s grocery store at 3:30 on Thursday afternoon and by the time she’d worked her way back to the meat department Harry had sliced off four T-bone steaks. How’d he know what she wanted? Maybe it was the fact that we ate steak every Thursday night, but how in the heck did Harry remember such a thing? And when Mom would go to check out, Harry’s brother Ray once said, “I think you’re about out of bread at home,” and sure enough, he was right.

Ah, for the days when our local grocer knew when it was time for us to buy eggs and had our eating habits engrained in his neighborly brain. Enter Amazon, the first mega distributor to offer home-delivered groceries, and then Wal-Mart saw how the Amazonians had single-handedly destroyed Toys R Us and came up with their own home delivery service. According to the wags of Wally World the big box behemoth can now serve 40% of the American public with their Taters on Your Doorstep program. Wal-Milk will charge you $9.95 per order with a thirty buck minimum but if you like you can save a few bucks by ordering online then pulling through their drive-up facilities and bring home the bacon without getting out of your car. I don't know if you get fries with that.