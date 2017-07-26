The sin of driving Herb’s truck

Greetings from the Ridge.

I’ve often pondered over the concept of unforgivable sin. This week I found out. I drove Herb’s truck.

The closest thing my husband has to a man cave is his little hobbit hole he calls his truck. The yard will need mowing, the sink can be spouting uncontrollably, and his wife may be dangling from a ladder crying for help, but if Herb’s truck needs polishing then the yard, sink, and bride can just hang on until his finishes his masterpiece. At least I can say that in all our years of marriage his only sign of unfaithfulness is when he eyes his next pickup.

