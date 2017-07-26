Home

The sin of driving Herb’s truck

Wed, 07/26/2017 - 13:16 casscounty2
By: 
Freida Marie Crump

    Greetings from the Ridge.
    I’ve often pondered over the concept of unforgivable sin. This week I found out. I drove Herb’s truck.
    The closest thing my husband has to a man cave is his little hobbit hole he calls his truck. The yard will need mowing, the sink can be spouting uncontrollably, and his wife may be dangling from a ladder crying for help, but if Herb’s truck needs polishing then the yard, sink, and bride can just hang on until his finishes his masterpiece. At least I can say that in all our years of marriage his only sign of unfaithfulness is when he eyes his next pickup.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Smiths anniversary

    Mr. and Mrs. David Smith will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 27. David E.

Losey anniversary
Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July
Morris celebrates birthday
Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers