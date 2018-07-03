New-fangled phone has Frieda Marie flipping out

Greetings from the Ridge.

Not in my wildest imagination could I guess that as I headed to church on Sunday morning I’d be directed to a tavern, and it was all the fault of my fellow drinkers down at the Café de Coonridge.

Those gals had been on my case for years about my refusal to give up my flip phone in favor of one of those expensive IPhone things that seemed to have taken over the lives of so many of my friends. When I’d flip out my phone they’d make fun of my backward ways and I took it all in good grace, but even grace can run short when the haranguing becomes too thick. Long story short, I gave in and bought one. I have paid less for a car.

Last week a friend asked me to pick up her daughter from ball practice and take her home so I gladly agreed since it would afford me a few minutes with whom I'd always thought was a delightful young gal. But alas, we rode twenty minutes in silence. After multiple attempts to start conversation I gave up. Whatever was happening on her phone was winning her attention and I was coming in a far distant second place.