Messages left unsent may serve best

President Harry S. Truman was steaming mad so he dashed off a letter to the Treasurer of the United States: “I don’t think that the financial advisor of God Himself would be able to understand what the financial position of the Government of the United States is, by reading your statement.” I loved the way Harry thought. However the letter never reached the desk of the treasurer. Harry didn’t send it.

Winston Churchill warned Prime Minister David Lloyd George re- garding Iraq in 1922, that, "We are paying eight million a year for the privilege of living on an ungrateful volcano out of which we are in no circumstances to get anything worth having." Ouch. It's a good thing for Britain's future relations that Mr. Lloyd George never got the letter. Churchill didn't send it.