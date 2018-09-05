Frieda and Herb set out to tour the ‘Deep State’

Greetings from the Ridge.

Herb and I are always looking for a new adventure, an excursion to some place we’ve never been and although I’ve usually got to do most of the planning, this time Herb himself was the inspiration for our trip. “Herb! I have chosen our destination! It’s a place you’ve been talking about for two years but we’ve never actually visited!” Herb selected an expression from his vast catalog of dumbfounded looks and I laid it on him. “Honey, we’re going to The Deep State!”

Ever since the last presidential election Herb and his ilk have proclaimed the existence of The Deep State, a nefarious underground organization of liberals in government and the media who secretly control everything from who runs for office to the price supports for cabbage farmers. These Deep Staters are supposedly all around us, but like Buffalo Gnats we aren't aware of their presence until they sting us.