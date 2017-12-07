Home

Dreading holidays due to politics

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 10:57 casscounty2
By: 
Freida Marie Crump

    Greetings from the Ridge.
    Hershel Lindsay dreaded holidays. It was the task of he and his wife Elisabeth to host the family gatherings and this year’s Fourth of July reunion seemed to be more formidable than most. Hershel’s family is politically divided. Actually, divided isn’t quite the word. In recent months it’s been torn down the middle with supporters of the current administration on one side and its detractors on the far side of the family chasm. Hershel told me at the coffee shop that he’d considered cancelling this year’s annual fireworks night, fearing that the explosions might be verbal instead of pyrotechnic.

 

