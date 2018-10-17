Doyuwanfriwitdat and other expressions Americans use

Greetings from the Ridge.

Somehow it shouldn't surprise me, but the French actually have a governmental department that decides which words should be allowed into their language. The Academie Francaise meets on a regular basis to weed out offending words and keeps the French language pure. Specifically, they try to ward off as many English words as possible. For example, they've declared such Americanisms as Walkman and software to be unofficial. Only the French.