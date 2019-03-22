Yester Years

10 Years Ago

March 2009

Jill Harris of Beardstown took 1st place at the local district and state championship of the Elks State Hoop Shoot by making 23 of 25 baskets. Jill, an 8th grader, also was raising funds to travel to China in the summer as a “Student to Student” Ambassador.

20 Years Ago

March 1999

Police Chief Bob “Moe” Genseal was serious about cleaning up the city of Beardstown when he issued over 200 notices to local residents. There were 153 issued for trash and 80 for junk vehicles. If no action is taken, tickets will be issued and cars will be towed.

30 Years Ago

March 1989

John Deere and D-Our Implement dealership in Virginia are inviting the public to see their new line of efficient, modern implements, predicted to change the world in harvesting. Also featured, an expanded parts department with computer link tied directly to the warehouse for optimum customer service.

40 Years Ago

March 1979

Cass County was attempting to repossess the Virginia North School building and lot. According to a 1851 agreement, the former courthouse would revert back to the county if it was no longer used as a school. Negotiations were being countered to split the proceeds of a sale, between the school district and county. (Faith Baptist Church eventually purchased the property in 1981 for $38,000.)

50 Years Ago

March 1969

Bill Garver, Virginia, was elected to his 2nd term as President of the Illinois Independent Meat Packers Association.

75 Years Ago

March 1944

Arenzville has collected $810 of their Red Cross War Fund quota of $1,000.

100 Years Ago

March 1919

Pot of gold coins found in Chandlerville… While digging in an old cellar at the old William Morgan homestead, near Chandlerville, John Severn found a kettle containing $2,000 in gold coins. The gold was as bright as when new and was almost all in twenty-five dollar pieces. The farm had continuously been in the Morgan family since entry from the government until recently purchased by Severn.

