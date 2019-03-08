Yester Years

10 Years Ago

March 2009

1st Annual River Rats Golf Classic – 42 teams of 4 golfers will be competing in 7 holes of miniature golf at Beardstown bars. Proceeds to benefit “Beardstown Main Street” and the Historic Opera House.

20 Years Ago

March 1999

Bill and Ruth (Watkins) Kilby, Virginia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 5th.

30 Years Ago

March 1989

Candidates for Cass County Village Presidents or Mayoral candidates were: Arenzville – Harold Nobis, Ashland – Keith Gregory, Beardstown - Robert Walters & Bert Lerch, Chandlerville – Elmer Lynn, and Virginia – John Schaeffer & John Mullen.

40 Years Ago

March 1979

Trinity Lutheran School in Arenzville won 1st place in the Class A Lutheran School Tournament in Springfield.

50 Years Ago

March 1969

Weldon Smith sold Beardstown Motor Sales to Don Alters of Rushville. The Buick – Oldsmobile franchise and garage had been purchased by Smith from John Tucker in July 1967.

