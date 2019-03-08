Yester Years
10 Years Ago
March 2009
1st Annual River Rats Golf Classic – 42 teams of 4 golfers will be competing in 7 holes of miniature golf at Beardstown bars. Proceeds to benefit “Beardstown Main Street” and the Historic Opera House.
20 Years Ago
March 1999
Bill and Ruth (Watkins) Kilby, Virginia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 5th.
30 Years Ago
March 1989
Candidates for Cass County Village Presidents or Mayoral candidates were: Arenzville – Harold Nobis, Ashland – Keith Gregory, Beardstown - Robert Walters & Bert Lerch, Chandlerville – Elmer Lynn, and Virginia – John Schaeffer & John Mullen.
40 Years Ago
March 1979
Trinity Lutheran School in Arenzville won 1st place in the Class A Lutheran School Tournament in Springfield.
50 Years Ago
March 1969
Weldon Smith sold Beardstown Motor Sales to Don Alters of Rushville. The Buick – Oldsmobile franchise and garage had been purchased by Smith from John Tucker in July 1967.
