Yester Years

Fri, 03/01/2019 - 12:21 Casscounty2
By: 
Janet Martin

10 Years Ago
February 2009

Chandlerville received $150,000 toward the design of a new water treatment plant.

Donald Gish, 95 of Beardstown, died February 17, 2009.

20 Years Ago
February 1999

Lila Plowright, 91 of Beardstown, died on Feb. 16, 1999.

Top Spellers in the A-C Spelling Bee were Nick Atwood, Schuyler Stone and Emma Volkman.

30 Years Ago
February 1989

Beardstown School Board approved a “Latch Key” after-school child care program for the fall term.

40 Years Ago
February 1979

Ashland residents Wayne and Marilyn (Hish) Masten were killed in a tragic head-on car accident near Ramsey on Feb. 15, 1989.

50 Years Ago
February 1969

Milton McClure announced that his older son L. Milton will become an active partner in the McClure and McClure Law Firm.  During a 2 year tour of duty in the Army, McClure was awarded a Bronze Star while on duty in Viet Nam.

