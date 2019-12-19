Yester Years

10 Years Ago

December 2009

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus doing at the North Pole? Please bring me 3 sock monkeys holding hands. A radio that will make me go to sleep. Can you bring me a dream catcher? Please make me two. Can you bring me real monkeys, and I not kidding. Can I have some dolls that look like my grandmas Liz and Donna, and my grandpas, Pat and Jim?

Love, Syndey Wallbuam.

