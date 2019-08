Yester Years

10 Years Ago

August 2009

A Chandlerville History Museum will be open in the Community Center on Friday and Saturday during the burgoo. Trolley tours will be given from 1-4 on Saturday.

David Osmer announced that he would retire on December 31, after 23 years as Cass County Sheriff. Osmer became a county deputy in 1974. His father Howard Osmer served as Cass County Sheriff from 1954-1962.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.