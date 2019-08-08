Home

Yester Years

Thu, 08/08/2019 - 12:35 Casscounty2
By: 
Janet Martin

10 Years Ago
August 2009
    The Cass County Health Department opened it’s new clinic on St. Luke’s Drive, Beardstown.
    “A Taste of Beardstown” featured six hours of tasty samplings, which included: Rescue Squad’s fish dinner, Cargill’s pulled pork sliders, La Esperanze’s Mexican fare, Benny’s Pizza, Miller’s cozy dogs and lemon shakes, Tyson’s root beer and floats, Fall Fun Festivals apple dumplings and caramel apple slices, Kiwanis’ liver and gizzards and Beardstown Main Street… watermelon.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    “Your life in Christ makes you strong, and his love comforts you. You have fellowship with the Spirit, and you have kindness and compassion for one another” (Philippians. 2:1 TEV).

 

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers