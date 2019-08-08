Yester Years
10 Years Ago
August 2009
The Cass County Health Department opened it’s new clinic on St. Luke’s Drive, Beardstown.
“A Taste of Beardstown” featured six hours of tasty samplings, which included: Rescue Squad’s fish dinner, Cargill’s pulled pork sliders, La Esperanze’s Mexican fare, Benny’s Pizza, Miller’s cozy dogs and lemon shakes, Tyson’s root beer and floats, Fall Fun Festivals apple dumplings and caramel apple slices, Kiwanis’ liver and gizzards and Beardstown Main Street… watermelon.
