Yester Years

Thu, 07/18/2019
By: 
Janet Martin

10 Years Ago
July 2009
2009 Cass County Fair:  Kelsey Honkala, Ashland, was named Cass county Queen; Morgan Wessel, Chandlerville, was named Cass County 4-H Queen; and Ashley Smith, Ashland, was chosen as Little Miss Cass County
The Arenzville village board was considering contracting with the Cass County Sheriff’s department to provide part-time police coverage at a cost of approximately $23 per hour.

