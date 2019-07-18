Yester Years

10 Years Ago

July 2009

2009 Cass County Fair: Kelsey Honkala, Ashland, was named Cass county Queen; Morgan Wessel, Chandlerville, was named Cass County 4-H Queen; and Ashley Smith, Ashland, was chosen as Little Miss Cass County

The Arenzville village board was considering contracting with the Cass County Sheriff’s department to provide part-time police coverage at a cost of approximately $23 per hour.

